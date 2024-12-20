Nketiah on Palace fan's support against Arsenal: They really pushed us to the end

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah has praised the support given to the team which helped them perform against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium ended in a 3-2 loss for the Eagles but despite being knocked out of the competition Nketiah was delighted with the support shown by the away crowd throughout the game.

“Obviously it’s disappointing – we’d have liked to have progressed,” Nketiah told Palace TV. “I think the boys gave everything today against a tough opponent.

“It was disappointing not to get through, but I think the travelling fans were excellent. We could feel their support and they really pushed us to the end. That's why we almost came back and equalised.

“All the boys (must now) recover. We've put a lot of effort out there, a lot of impact out there, so we’ll just try to recover as quickly as possible, keep working hard, keep training and be focused to come back.

“We’re going to have all our fans at home so we know how difficult it can be (for opponents) when we’re on it. We’re going to make it a difficult game and hopefully get the three points.”

The two sides meet once again this weekend, this time at Selhurst Park where Palace will have the home fans behind them. As they try and climb away from the relegation zone, Nketiah spoke on how the side needs to improve and how big games such as these should excite the squad more than anything.

“I think we want to be more consistent, and get those performances in against any side.

“We're always up for the big games. Everyone wants to play in the big games and test yourself against good teams, and I think we've done really well in those sort of games, so I think now we're starting to pick up a bit of consistency, and it's just about getting the three points and pushing and climbing up the table. That’s what we want to do, and to do it for our fans.

“That’s what we want as players, you know, to have a lot of games, and to be on the pitch as much as possible for myself as well, so I'm really excited.”