Arteta says he has the full support from Arsenal's hierarchy to buy a striker

Arteta says he has the full support from the club's hierarchy to buy a striker

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ample support from the club’s hierarchy this month.

Arteta admits that he and the club’s owners are talking as they look to get some deals over the line this month.

The Gunners do want to sign forwards, as they are without Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Arteta said: “We are in constant contact, obviously - understanding the situation, how the team is evolving. Obviously, some of the big news that we had, unfortunately, they weren’t that positive. How we’re feeling about it, they’ve been super supportive and they continue to be so.”

On spending big this month, Arteta added: “First of all, it’s backing the club and themselves, you know, because we all want the best.

“The decision that we make is not to back anybody, it’s just something that makes sense, that is going to improve the squad, that is going to give us the ability to perform to a level and to win the things that we want to do. If that’s the case and we have the resources to do it, we will try.”