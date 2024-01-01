Arteta says Arsenal will play to win against Man Utd

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they'll play to win tonight against Manchester United.

The Gunners meet United in LA in their latest preseason friendly.

Arteta said: "I think every time we play we play to win. That’s the case tomorrow as well. We’re here to prepare but we’re here to win the game as well. It’s nice to play this type of game. We prepare as a normal game to win.

"Winning always helps. It brings belief. It brings good vibes. We’re playing one of the best teams in the world with one of the nicest stadiums in the world, made by our owners, so it’s a big day tomorrow."

On improving from last season, he added: "First of all, analysing what we did. Just have a clear perspective of how we achieve what we achieved last year and why we didn’t achieve what we wanted which was to be champions of the Premier League.

"Analysing the things that we need to do better. What the margins are for that, because at the moment there is a very tiny margin to improve and we are trying to have clarity on what those margins are and improve them. My motivation and belief is looking at those boys and how much they want it, looking at the fans and that we really want it."