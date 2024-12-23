Arteta says Arsenal must "be creative" during injury crisis as they chase the title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed how his squad are willing to be flexible and creative this season as they deal with major injuries.

Speaking in his pre-Ipswich Town press conference, Arteta addressed how he is dealing with tough injuries such as Ben White. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling, Takehiro Tomiyasu and most recently Bukayo Saka who picked up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We have to look internally at what we have and be creative, do a very good exercise again,” he explained. “How can we mold the squad? How can we adapt to the circumstances and be different? We cannot pretend to be the same. We’re going to have to be different and try to find the best way to do it and be very competitive and win a lot of games.

“I am putting some ideas together. I haven’t got there yet, but I have a few. Then I want to speak with them as well, to understand how we are going to generate that and take it in a positive way. Because we are going to be different.”

The Gunners sit 6 points away from league leaders Liverpool and would arguably be in a much better position if it wasn’t for the plethora of sidelined players they have had to deal with. Arteta spoke more on captain Martin Odegaard who was a huge loss for the title-chasing side.

“We went through the period (without) Martin, we went through the period with five, six defenders missing, we went through the period without many other players. We will continue to do that: finding ways and taking it with positive energy. That’s it.

“I make sure that we utilize every player in the best possible potential. Everyone has to feel part of it. You need to rediscover players in different positions and relationships. It’s a great one. It’s a really good exercise and the boys are willing to do anything we demand them to do. That’s a really good thing as well.”

Arteta’s side faces Ipswich Town after the festive break and will be hoping to fill the gaping hole that Saka will leave with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.