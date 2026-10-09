Arteta reveals Rice could return for Leeds clash, Tzolis ruled out, plus Havertz update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Leeds United.

The Gunners won their opening four league games of the season before suffering a 3-0 defeat away at Brighton before the international break, which will linger in their memory heading into the Leeds clash.

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Arteta speaks to the media for the first time since he penned a new deal, which will run until the summer of 2030, committing his future to the side who will be aiming for another three points on Saturday to keep their title hopes alive.

Arteta over the moon with his new deal

Asked on his new deal, Arteta said there is still work to be done as he hopes to continue his hard work in North London after lifting the title last season.

"My family are very grateful to be able to enjoy this unbelievable right to continue. I said from the beginning that me and the club wanted the same thing but I loved the way it was handled.

"The most important thing is at the end, when you're about to sign, looking around the room and seeing excitement in their eyes. That's it, now I have to earn the right every single day to continue at this level"

Rice returns but Tzolis is out

Moving on from his new contract, Arteta was next asked for injury updates and revealed that Declan Rice may be ready to start this weekend, despite pulling out of the England camp.

On Declan Rice: "Yeah, we have to manage him because he's had a few issues since he came back from the World Cup. Hopefully tomorrow he's available and some others also are in doubt."

On other injuries, Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis: "With Kai as he had a muscular injury, I spoke to Germany and they sent the player back as normal, Ezri we had good communication with the England camp.

"Tzolis has a muscle injury as he's going to be out for a few weeks."

Is Tzolis the worst of the three? Arteta: "Yeah, he's not available."

He also stated: "Max (Dowman) is available. Kai (Havertz) and Ezri (Konsa) we will see tomorrow."

The loss against Brighton marked Arsenal's heaviest Premier League defeat since an identical result against the Seagulls back in May 2023. A win is needed against Leeds, and Arteta will expect nothing less from his side who could go joint top if Manchester City drop points against Liverpool.