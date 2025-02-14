Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arteta reveals that age restrictions mean youngster Dowman cannot replace Havertz
Head coach Mikel Arteta concedes that Premier League rules mean it is “difficult” for Max Dowman to debut and help ease Arsenal’s injury crisis. 

With Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz sidelined by hamstring injuries, Arsenal are running out of attacking options. 

Havertz will miss the rest of the season after surgery, while Martinelli is out for at least a month. 

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus also injured, Arsenal’s only fit forwards are Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling. 

“We had Max, we had many other kids as well there (in Dubai),” said Arteta to reporters.  

“It was a big opportunity for us to see them in our environment. 

“It’s clear the rules on age and restrictions at the moment and very difficult to change that as well.” 

