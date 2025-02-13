Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1

Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make Premier League debut due to one restriction

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make his Premier League debut due to one restriction
Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make his Premier League debut due to one restrictionAction Plus
Arsenal prospect Max Dowman is currently unable to make his Premier League debut due to league regulations.

Top-flight rules prevent players registered below the Under-16 age group from being included in a team sheet or participating in a match.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite training with the first team and featuring for Arsenal’s Under-21s, the 15-year-old was officially listed in the Gunners’ Under-15s squad.

This classification makes him ineligible for senior action, limiting Arsenal’s options amid their ongoing attacking injury crisis, per The Mail.

The club may seek a solution to the red tape issue as they navigate their squad depth concerns.

Dowman remains highly rated and could feature once he meets the league’s eligibility requirements.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDowman MaxArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal confirm Havertz will miss the rest of the season after picking up hamstring injury
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy on Arsenal: Not having Havertz is something they will feel
Newcastle striker Isak welcomes new interest from Barcelona