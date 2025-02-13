Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make Premier League debut due to one restriction
Arsenal prospect Max Dowman is currently unable to make his Premier League debut due to league regulations.
Top-flight rules prevent players registered below the Under-16 age group from being included in a team sheet or participating in a match.
Despite training with the first team and featuring for Arsenal’s Under-21s, the 15-year-old was officially listed in the Gunners’ Under-15s squad.
This classification makes him ineligible for senior action, limiting Arsenal’s options amid their ongoing attacking injury crisis, per The Mail.
The club may seek a solution to the red tape issue as they navigate their squad depth concerns.
Dowman remains highly rated and could feature once he meets the league’s eligibility requirements.
