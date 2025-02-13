Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make Premier League debut due to one restriction

Arsenal starlet Dowman cannot make his Premier League debut due to one restriction

Arsenal prospect Max Dowman is currently unable to make his Premier League debut due to league regulations.

Top-flight rules prevent players registered below the Under-16 age group from being included in a team sheet or participating in a match.

Despite training with the first team and featuring for Arsenal’s Under-21s, the 15-year-old was officially listed in the Gunners’ Under-15s squad.

This classification makes him ineligible for senior action, limiting Arsenal’s options amid their ongoing attacking injury crisis, per The Mail.

The club may seek a solution to the red tape issue as they navigate their squad depth concerns.

Dowman remains highly rated and could feature once he meets the league’s eligibility requirements.