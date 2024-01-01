Arteta to start contract negotiations in coming weeks

Tribal Football
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he will open talks about a new contract with the club once the transfer window has closed next Friday.

The Spaniard’s contract concludes at the at the end of this season and after successful period with the club the manager could be set for a new long-term deal. 

"The focus has been on the transfer window. 

"We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment." 

Arteta has been in charge since 2019 and has transformed the club into a title challenging side that he is proud to be a part of. 

"I am very grateful first of all for where I'm sitting and the people I work with every single day because it's really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision," Arteta said. 

"It's something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It's very exciting and I am very excited about it." 

The transfer window closes on Friday, 30th August and as soon as it shuts the board will likely hold a meeting with Arteta to discuss his future.

