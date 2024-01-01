Arteta pleased with Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal win

Tribal Football
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the futures of two of his young players.

The Gunners have an impressive lineup of kids coming through the academy at present.

While Chido Obi-Martin has left to join Manchester United, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have big futures.

Arteta stated on the duo: “If they continue like they are doing right now, it's not going to have any difference whether they come from the academy or if we signed them from Argentina, Germany or Italy. 

“They are showing the qualities that they have. They are especially showing personality they have to play at this level. Let's see. We're not going to put any restrictions, it's the opposite. If they deserve minutes, they will get minutes.”

He added on a touchline talk during victory over Bayer Leverkusen with Myles: “It was about a few actions that he did really well and others that he needed to understand a bit better. Especially the focus and attention that these games demand. He really wants it.”

