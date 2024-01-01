Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Nwaneri, Ramsdale exit plans

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about the futures of two fringe players.

The Gunners head coach was first asked about youngster Ethan Nwaneri’s future.

Nwaneri, who is on the periphery of the first team, may well go out on loan.

Arteta stated: “Again, we cannot talk about things like that. He played some minutes today again. 

“He is a player that gives us so much, we really like him. And at the moment there is nothing to discuss.”

He was then asked about shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale, who is second choice and wants to go.

He added: “It's the same situation like all the players you know, everybody wants to play, have the opportunities. 

“I have to give those options, they have to earn it, and there's no difference.”

