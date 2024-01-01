Arsenal boss Arteta eager to bring through more academy talent

Arsenal are pushing to bring in more youth players into their senior setup this season.

While the Gunners are continuing to splash the cash in the transfer market, they have to consider their long-term future.Per The Standard, manager Mikel Arteta has intentionally taken 12 academy players to the United States.

Midfielders Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are in the group and are highly rated.

Centre-back Ayden Heaven is another who is said to have a bright future at the club.

Many fans were disappointed by the recent exits of youngsters Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters.