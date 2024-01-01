Arteta pleased to keep "really sharp, really prepared" young keeper as loan move emerges

Mikel Arteta has praised Estonian keeper Karl Hein for his commitment to the club and is now looking to loan the youngster out this summer.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last night ended in penalties in which Hein made two saves to deny Philip Billing and Ryan Christie, which allowed Jakub Kiwior to score the winning penalty and lead the club to victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the game Arteta spoke highly of the keeper and is pleased to have kept him at the club.

“Very happy for him. Obviously, he had to be very patient and wait for his opportunity. He came back from the holidays really sharp, really prepared — he knew that he had big games ahead of him, and he started tonight and I think he had a really good performance.”

He also spoke about the idea of loaning the keeper out which would help him find regular game time.

“That’s the conversation that we are having at the moment. Obviously, David (Raya) and Aaron (Ramsdale) are away at the moment and we are really really short in the position, but we want to develop our players — especially a player like Karl with a big potential and a big future ahead of him — and he needs to play games, so we’re going to explore that option as well.”