Arteta: Newcastle Cup win doesn't reflect Arsenal performance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits they should have beaten Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners go into the semi final second leg 2-0 down after the home leg on Tuesday.

Now they have to pull a rabbit out of the hat at St. James’ Park, which Arteta felt was not necessary.

He told reporters: “It’s the result. If you look at what both teams produced and the dominance its not the result that reflects the story of the game but the reality is they were super efficient with the chances they had and we weren’t.

“At this level, in these kind of scenarios you need that to impose yourself and win again.”

On the game itself, he added: “That it’s just half-time. When I see the team play, and how we deal with a lot of situations and play against a very good team I must say I have full belief that we can go out there and do it.”

On the team running out of steam, he added: “Yeah, but I mean, if we lose the game or draw the game, it's going to be down to that, if we win it and today we score three, that we should have scored, three goals, the story would have been different and it's incredible and their tireless and how they try every single action. I don’t even want to talk about that, we have so many games coming up, big ones, the team really wants it.”

On the feeling in the stadium and fans leaving with seven or eight minutes to go, he concluded: “That’s their decision, we try our best, stay right behind the team or leave.

“I repeat it a thousand times how important they are, how critical it is to maintain the level of energy or belief in the stadium to help generate those moments at the end, because we were very close to score the 2-1, I would have needed that, but that was the case, yeah, that’s not good.