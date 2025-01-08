Arsenal defender Timber urges calm after Newcastle setback: It's only halftime

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is already itching to put things right against Newcastle United.

The Magpies beat the Gunners 2-0 away from home in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg.

But Timber knows they can get a big result away from home to go through next time around.

“It’s all to play for in that game, it’s still a semi-final, it’s still not done,” he said.

“But at the same time, we have a lot of games coming up, but we have to look back at this game and learn from it, definitely.

“I don’t like losing the first match, but now that this is the case, I think it’s a good thing that we have a second chance in the second leg.

“I think if you look at the game, we dominated a big part of it but we gave two easy goals away which is not what we usually do. So it’s a tough one to take but at the same time, it’s half-time, we need to keep our heads up.”