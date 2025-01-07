Howe hails Newcastle players' commitment after Cup semi win at Arsenal

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe praised the attitude of his players after their 2-0 Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg win at Arsenal.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon struck the goals for the visitors on Tuesday night.

Howe said afterwards: "I think it was an interesting game, we started on the front foot and we tried to take the game to them.

"It was then about our mentality to defend and we did that really well.

"We know what is at stake and the players put their bodies on the line."

On his substitutions, the manager also said: "Alexander (Isak) was feeling a bit stiff in his hamstring. Joe Willock took a knock and Sven Botman was feeling his groin - we were creeping in the second half.

"That's why I made the substitutions to stay strong in the game."

On the performance, Howe also stated: "I am pleased because this is a tough ground and we have suffered here previously. We are playing with a real confidence and belief and that helps us defend in those dying moments.

"Alex scored a great goal and Anthony scored an important second for us.

"In evolution you are always changing and trying to get the best out of the group.

"We have more capabilities with the ball, with this current team there is so much more to come and we are missing key players today and there's fatigue.

"We know in the second leg we have our supporters with us, but we still need to do everything right."