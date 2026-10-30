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Arteta makes Saka injury prediction ahead of England squad reveal

England pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.
England pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.Profimedia

Mikel Arteta has offered a mixed injury update on Bukayo Saka ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 1st.

Saka was forced off after just 10 minutes in Arsenal's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on October 21st and previous indications hinted at a two-month absence with a thigh problem.

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Arteta confirmed he's not available for the clash at Anfield, and claimed he's unlikely to be ready for England duty next month, as the the Gunners No.7 awaits more test results.

"He needed another scan to see the amount of damage, and if the tendon was touched and how badly it was touched. After that, we will know more.

"I don't know about England duty yet. It looks like a no, but we will have to wait and see next week."

England won three of their four Nations League games in the last window and they wrap up their campaign at home to Croatia on November 12 and away in Spain three days later.

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