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Mikel Arteta gives crucial Bukayo Saka injury update: Struggling to walk without pain...

Mikel Arteta gives crucial Bukayo Saka injury update: Struggling to walk without pain...
Mikel Arteta gives crucial Bukayo Saka injury update: Struggling to walk without pain...REUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka's injury could keep him out of the Everton clash this weekend.

The Gunners host the Toffees at the Emirates Stadium on the back of a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

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Saka lasted just 10 minutes of the contest as he went down clutching his left leg. It was an injury without contact, suggesting a muscle problem for the winger who is likely to be replaced with Eberechi Eze on Sunday afternoon.

When asked about the England international in his latest press conference, Arteta suggested that Saka is out for the clash as he undergoes more tests.

"He's got another MRI this afternoon, he had a lot of fluid in the area so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injury, we will probably know more tomorrow," Arteta said.

"We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. When a player is struggling to walk without pain, when he is restricted, they are not good signs."

“So let's be very patient so we can give a definitive assessment, and then let you know."

With forward Christos Tzolis also sidelined, Eze and Noni Madueke must step up against Everton as Arsenal track down league leaders Manchester City, who currently sit three points clear after a perfect start.

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