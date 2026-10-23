Arteta reveals Arsenal prodigy Dowman could replace Saka as 8 week injury is revealed

Mikel Arteta has been asked about Max Dowman and if he could replace Bukayo Saka after his recent injury.

Arteta did not put a timescale on Bukayo Saka's return from injury, but the BBC have suggested he may be absent from the pitch for around eight weeks due to a muscle injury in his left leg.

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The England international has started all seven of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season and two of three Champions League games. He will be a huge miss as Arteta seeks a replacement in Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

Asked if Dowman could step up alongside the pair, Arteta stated that the 16-year-old is always an option.

"Well it’s something inevitable, to go back to that memory and the feeling of the moment (when Dowman scored against Everton last season) and that’s with us and that’s going to stay in the stadium for a long, long time I think.

"He’s training, and every time he’s got a moment to play, he’s showing that he’s a player that is going to impact the game, so for sure he’s going to have minutes."

Saka has scored three Premier League goals this season and leads Arsenal's scoring charts in the competition so far. Dowman has huge boots to fill for what may be two whole months as Arteta rotates his squad.

Since the 2020/21 season, the Gunners have a win rate of 64.2 per cent in the Premier League when Saka plays compared to 53.3 per cent when he does not.