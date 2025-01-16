Arteta: Lewis-Skelly doing something rare; Arsenal ARE title contenders

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was keen to talk up Myles Lewis-Skelly's performance after last night's victory over Tottenham.

The teen was again impressive on the night as the Gunners won 2-1.

Arteta later said: "I think it makes everybody at the club very proud because he's been in our system for a long time and we know the kind of education that the academy is giving to our boys to get prepared.

"We have to pick them at the moment that we believe they are ready, and with him, it was very, very early and in a different position because he's never played as a full-back before, but he responds in the manner that he's on, which is a enjoy to watch.

"It's very rare to see."

On if the Gunners are title contenders this season, Arteta was adamant: "We are because there's so much to play for, and we can see how difficult it is for every team to win."