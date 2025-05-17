Arteta insists Arsenal prepared to break transfer record this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists they're ready to spend big this summer.

Indeed, Arteta says the board are willing to break their transfer record to find the right players for next season.

Arteta said: "The budget is like when you have your wedding: you plan your wedding with your wife and you give her a budget and it's never less, it's always more.

"When you build a house, it's always more. Normally this happens. You prepare for different scenarios. Then unfortunate things happen.

"There are so many variables that can happen but there is a budget. There is always an idea of what we can do, what we can improve, what the priorities are going to be and then let's see if we can do it."

Berta and I on same page

On if there could be disagreements with new football director Andrea Berta on their market moves, Arteta added: "Well, if that happens, that means that we cannot explain ourselves well enough, and we are not clear enough on what we want. I guarantee you that hasn't happened.

"It didn't happen in five and a half years with Edu, and I guarantee you with Andrea (that hasn't happened).

"They (club hierarchy) are good to say, 'Look, Mikel, this and this is what we need'. I said, 'OK, go and do it'. And if (we) don't, it's because I will ask that many questions as well and we will do so much work that it will be so evident that this is what we don't have to do.

"Because as well, we have learned a lot. Some of them (signings) have worked really well and others haven't. And from the ones (that haven't worked) we have to learn from it to make sure that we make the right calls. We are all human beings and unfortunately, nobody has got a crystal ball here."