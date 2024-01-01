Arteta: Havertz an amazing Arsenal role-model

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dubbed Kai Havertz as an "amazing" role model.

Ahead of tomorrow's trip to Bournemouth, Arteta highlighted the progress of Havertz, now in his second season with the Gunners.

He said, "He delivered that day (against Bournemouth last season). Everything started to click, since then the story is unbelievable. His involvement in every match and what he produces to help us win matches is incredible and it is very positive.

"I think he is an amazing role model. The way he behaves every day, the way he is as a person, the way he lives his life, how much he loves to play football. Part of that level is to handle and manage difficult situations. I think he is an amazing example of that."

On Havertz's knee strain, Arteta said: "He had a few issues and we have been dealing with that. He has been absolutely brilliant. He has very good communication with the national team and the manager.

"We modified everything we could do here and if he trains well today he has a good chance to be fit and available."

Arteta also says Gabriel Martinelli could make the trip after being injured while with Brazil.

He added, "Gabi landed yesterday afternoon here so it is a very short time to be with him. Yesterday he went outside to do a little bit and see how he is feeling and today will be another step. If we want to take the risk if he is fit because I know what the player is going to say."