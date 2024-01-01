Arteta has total confidence in Arsenal players ahead of massive week

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is backing his players to handle a huge week ahead.

The Gunners face Tottenham on Sunday, Atalanta in the Champions League during the week, then Manchester City next weekend.

Arteta said: “It’s always difficult against the opponents that we will be facing, for sure. But we have tremendous players and a really good squad.

‌“We are really hungry and we want to do it. To deliver what we want, we need to be able to respond to these scenarios and the team is ready.

"When you are able to perform, able to deliver and win those games, it’s a huge boost, we know that and that’s why we’re going to try so hard."

‌Arteta added: “If we look where we're going to be at the end of May and the amount of games that we have to play and the level and the challenges ahead, we cannot think like this. We're going to run out of oxygen.

‌“I want to have the energy and enthusiasm for the next day, the next game and prepare that in the best possible way and that's what we're going to do.‌ We're going to go to Spurs with unbelievable energy and believe that we're going to go there to be ourselves and try to win the game.”