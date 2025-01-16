Arsenal attacker Trossard: It was win or bust against Spurs

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard admitted they had to win against Tottenham.

The Premier League giants had lost to Newcastle United and Manchester United in cup competitions at home recently.

Advertisement Advertisement

But they put those disappointments to the side and emerged with a valuable 2-1 home Premier League win.

Post-game, Trossard told TNT Sports: "This is what we needed. We all know that we have to win these games against Spurs. You can see what it means to the fans, they are buzzing. It is a great night for us.

"We want to win every game, especially these derby games. We were up for it today and managed to take three points.

"It is an amazing feeling (to score), especially when it ends up being the winner as well. I am just happy for everyone. We work so hard day in and day out. Now we need to look forward and build on it.

"The hardest thing in football is to get the ball in the net. I think that we could have scored more today as well but obviously we are happy with the three points.

"We always want to put pressure on them (Liverpool) but we can only look at ourselves. Try to win every game starting today. We need to look forward, take all the positives and enjoy this win."