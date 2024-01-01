Arsenal boss Arteta: I know about Man City - I was there for 4 years

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rejected claims that his team wasted time against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Gunners, who were down to ten men for the second half of a 2-2 draw, were accused of purposefully delaying the game all half to slow down City’s momentum

However, manager Arteta pointed to the fact that City are well versed in how to control games when it suits them.

He stated: “I have been there before. I was there for four years. I have all the information. So I know. Believe me.”

And Arteta added: “We had to play the game that we had to play. The first 10, 15 minutes, we couldn’t with 11 versus 11. Then we got much better. Then we were thrown in a very different context and did what every team does.

“They played 30 seconds with 10 men. Look what they did for 30 seconds. It’s normal what they did. We had to do it in a different way.”