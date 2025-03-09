Arteta frustrated as Arsenal drop points at Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta couldn’t hide his frustration as his team settled for a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The Gunners traveled to Old Trafford desperately seeking a victory to boost their Premier League ambitions but had to settle for just one point.

United took a first-half lead through Bruno Fernandes before the Emirates Stadium giants leveled the score with a 74th-minute strike from Declan Rice.

The result was a setback for Arsenal’s title race, and the tactician was furious that his team failed to capitalize on their dominance.“It's frustrating not to win the game with everything we did, especially in the first half, the first 43-44 minutes, how we dominated every aspect of the game, full control,” he told Arsenal website after the match.

“We lacked a little bit in the final 15-20 metres, to have more shots, more purpose, more direction, the last pass, the last action, but the game is clearly for us and in the direction that we wanted.

“Unfortunately, one long ball and we didn't manage that ball well, we give it away, created a foul in a really dangerous area where you have to rely on them not take advantage of the individual quality and that’s a really bad bet against Manchester United.”

Next up for Arsenal is a home fixture against PSV in the Champions League. The Gunners secured a 7-1 victory in the first leg played in Rotterdam.