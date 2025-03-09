Arsenal came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League (PL), the second consecutive H2H to end level after 90 minutes as the Red Devils ended a four-match losing streak in league H2Hs.

Fresh from their sensational midweek victory over PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal looked bright in the early stages and almost had an early opener when Mikel Merino fired marginally wide in the 10th minute.

While Alejandro Garnacho caused occasional problems down the right, the visitors largely remained in control but struggled to break through the Red Devils’ backline, with Martin Ødegaard seeing his strike from range saved by André Onana.

Thomas Partey then became the latest visiting player to have an unsuccessful shot from outside the box. Leandro Trossard then fired wide following an improvised touch and could only divert the ball from Ødegaard’s dinked pass into Onana’s grasp.

Despite having offered very little going forward during most of the first half, United went ahead before half time as Garnacho won a free-kick that Bruno Fernandes sent flying into the top corner with his side’s first shot on target of the match.

Ayden Heaven came on for his PL debut ahead of the restart having joined United from Arsenal in January, and the 18-year-old settled quickly.

The Gunners still worked opportunities from corner variations, although Ødegaard and Rice were both unable to beat Onana.

The hosts’ wing-backs combined shortly after as Diogo Dalot found Noussair Mazraoui, who forced a brilliant save from David Raya.

The Gunners goalkeeper then stopped an instinctive flick from Zirkzee, before Trossard’s attempt at the other end trickled harmlessly wide.

Rice eventually added the clinical touch the visitors had been craving, sending a first-time effort from Jurriën Timber’s pass in off the post.

There wasn’t to be a second for either team as Onana palmed Gabriel Martinelli’s strike past the post.

Rice and Gabriel Magalhães then made vital interventions to deny Rasmus Højlund, while Raya made a brilliant save to deny Fernandes in stoppage time as Arsenal played out their second consecutive draw in the PL, which leaves the Gunners 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

This was also United’s third draw after 90 minutes from their last four matches across all competitions, which was enough to take them up one place.

