Arteta dismisses criticism of Arsenal tactics for Man City draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed criticism of his tactics for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

The Gunners have been accused of an "inferiority complex" when facing City.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I want to win, the way we prepare the games and the way we want to play, for sure, in our way,” Arteta said in response.

“But understanding the context. I want to wear flip flops, shorts and a t-shirt, but with this weather? I think I would be very silly to do that. ‘I am very brave’ - yeah but tomorrow you are sick.”

“That is not a debate,” he continued. “That is a war you cannot win, no? On this side, ‘I don’t like it’. On this side, ‘I don’t like it.’

“So where do I go? Don’t get involved in it. It doesn’t make any sense. It is very clear, you look from outside and you are not going to get involved here.”