Arteta delighted with new contract: Why I'm excited for Arsenal's future

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with his new contract.

Arteta is said to have penned terms this week to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about what has him excited about the club's future, Arteta told arsenal.com: “The people and the ambition of the club. I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with the good people that we have in the organisation. I start with my coaching staff, they are relentless in supporting me, challenging me, inspiring me, giving me ideas, and making me a better coach and a better person every single day.

“It goes to the staff around the club, the energy that they bring and the dedication, love and passion for the game to get better. That inspires me and gives me energy and joy every single time I come into the building.

“Then it’s down to the players. I see a smile on their faces every day when they come in, and a will to get better. My only objective is to get the best out of them, improve their lives and make sure that we educate them as human beings in the best possible way, and make sure that they fulfil their talent and potential. If that is the case, we’re going to be very successful as a team.

“And then Edu as well - he was the first one to knock on my door before I joined and he made a big call to put all the trust he had in me to drive this massive boat in the direction and the way we both had a vision to do it, and it’s been pivotal. Our relationship has been incredibly strong, very honest, very transparent and I’m very grateful for that."