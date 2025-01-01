Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd working from 3-man winter shopping list

Arteta delighted with Arsenal win at Brentford

Paul Vegas
Arteta delighted with Arsenal win at Brentford
Arteta delighted with Arsenal win at BrentfordAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left delighted after their 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

Bryan Mbeumo had Brentford ahead before Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Jesus struck for the visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta said afterwards:  "We won in a difficult stadium, against a good opponent. The record they have here is incredible and when you go 1-0 down it makes it even harder.

"We have to navigate through some difficult moments.

"We started really fast and aggressive and again adapting. We had some injuries and sickness and we had to play some different players."

On Gabriel Jesus' form and different goalscorers, he said: "Very important. Today Martinelli scored and Mikel scored from a set-piece.

"In the last calendar year you see who has scored for us and that's our strength.

On Ethan Nwaneri's performance, Arteta added: "Really good. In training he gave us all the right reasons. He is an academy player and he needs to play because he deserves it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal keep pressure on Liverpool with comfortable win at Brentford
Arsenal boss Arteta: Leo a natural moaner - but I like that
Arsenal boss Arteta: Brentford very tough, really good team