Arsenal boss Arteta: Leo a natural moaner - but I like that

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's delighted with the current form of Leandro Trossard.

Ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brentford, Arteta highlighted the current impact of the Belgium attacker.

Arteta said, "He’s really good. They all want to play. Always want to play. Leo has shown a lot more consistency in the last 12 months, he’s deserved that. He’s had a lot of competition in his position. That’s it. Raise the level. If he plays at that level, then he will play like anyone else. He has the capacity to do something special in the final third.

"He’s played and with us, he’s played as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, he’s played as a nine and he’s a player that I value a lot, we value a lot because he’s very versatile and very competitive and he’s a massive goal threat for the team. Really happy with him.

"Yeah, Leo naturally is a bit of a moaner but I like that because he’s very competitive and you have training sessions, he’s always busy with the referee’s decision because he wants to win. That’s what I love.

"He always wants to be the best and when he’s not there, he’s not happy. But that’s what pushes him. That’s where he comes in the pitch, he can make an impact because he’s got that drive, that anger which says: ‘I’m gonna show you.’ I love that about him."