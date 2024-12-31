Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City's Ederson to leave at the end of the season
Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Man Utd to bid for former Chelsea defender
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise

Arsenal boss Arteta: Leo a natural moaner - but I like that

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta: Leo a natural moaner - but I like that
Arsenal boss Arteta: Leo a natural moaner - but I like that Action Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's delighted with the current form of Leandro Trossard.

Ahead of Wednesday's trip to Brentford, Arteta highlighted the current impact of the Belgium attacker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta said, "He’s really good. They all want to play. Always want to play. Leo has shown a lot more consistency in the last 12 months, he’s deserved that. He’s had a lot of competition in his position. That’s it. Raise the level. If he plays at that level, then he will play like anyone else. He has the capacity to do something special in the final third.

"He’s played and with us, he’s played as a left winger, as an attacking midfielder, he’s played as a nine and he’s a player that I value a lot, we value a lot because he’s very versatile and very competitive and he’s a massive goal threat for the team. Really happy with him.

"Yeah, Leo naturally is a bit of a moaner but I like that because he’s very competitive and you have training sessions, he’s always busy with the referee’s decision because he wants to win. That’s what I love.

"He always wants to be the best and when he’s not there, he’s not happy. But that’s what pushes him. That’s where he comes in the pitch, he can make an impact because he’s got that drive, that anger which says: ‘I’m gonna show you.’ I love that about him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTrossard LeandroArsenalBrentford
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta: Brentford very tough, really good team
Frank gives "positive" update on Brentford keeper Flekken ahead of Arsenal clash
Brentford boss Frank: Arsenal best set-piece team in the world