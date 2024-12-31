Arsenal boss Arteta: Brentford very tough, really good team

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expects a battle on Wednesday against Brentford.

The Gunners go to Brentford on New Year's Day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said of Brentford, "We have to recover because not just now but also in the next few weeks, we have so many games, so many competitions and we need to be right up there.

"Very tough, a really, really good team. If you see their record at home until last week, it’s remarkable and they evolved and adapted as well with the qualities in the team with the players they have in the team right now. Very impressed.

"I will watch the game back, I will watch the training session like we always do and feel it. We will then think about what is the best team to start, what is the best team to finish the game in relation to other positions as well as individual moments of each player."

Arteta also said: "We are going to have to prove it. What we’ve proven that already this season, I’m sure of that. If this had happened last season, the number of games we’ve played with ten men, the injuries in the squad, for sure it would be difficult to be in the stages of the competition we are in now.

"So, for sure, the team has made another step, the team is evolving and adapting to new circumstances and now we have another one with more games with less players. So, let’s face it."