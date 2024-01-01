Arteta delighted with Arsenal victory over Lyon

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was pleased with their preseason friendly win against Lyon.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba scored in the 2-0 victory.

Arteta said, "A really good test today, again. I think overall it's been a really positive pre-season with the tour and the club and a lot of people put a lot of effort into making it work. I think it was a success again and then the two games that we have played here as well, really competitive and really good.

"I think the team was exceptional, especially in the first half. There were moments where we played at the highest level and then we sort of maintained it. We dropped a little bit in the second half. The conditions were tough, but it was a good match for us as well. So overall, very pleased."

He also stated: "We are constantly evolving everything we do. Today we scored from two set-pieces which was good as it gave us confidence. It gives us a platform and a different threat and worry for the opponent. We could have scored a lot of goals from a lot of different situations in the game which is really pleasing to see as well."

On the energy of their pressing, Arteta also said: "Look at today with the way we started, for sure. It’s about maintaining that for 95 minutes and that’s the target and objectives that we need to have. There’s a lot of positives to take from today’s performance again."