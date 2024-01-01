Arteta delighted with Arsenal attitude facing Brighton today

Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with his players' attitude facing Brighton today.

The Gunners host Brighton in today's early kickoff.

Arteta said: “We’ll try to prepare like every team does, giving us the exact information and the relevant information that can really help us and give us what we need to win the game. We will try to do the same tomorrow for a team that is doing really well and have won all of their games with their new coach and it’s going to be a tough match.”

As well as starting with back-to-back wins, we have also recorded consecutive clean sheets to start the season, we are one of only two teams in the division not to concede in our opening two matches. 

“It’s been a big strength of ours,” the boss said. “The commitment of every player and every ball and every single action. In those  two games it’s true that we haven’t given much away, but the ones that we have given, they were pretty clear and our goalkeeper has made two big saves to give us clean sheets. 

“So there are certainly things to improve, but I think overall the commitment of the team on that front is superb.”

