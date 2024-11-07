Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after resignation
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides

Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occurs

Ansser Sadiq
Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occurs
Arteta could introduce Nwaneri against Chelsea after injury crisis occursAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decisions to make regarding his team selection over the weekend.

The Gunners have now lost three of their past six matches and are starting to fall adrift in the Premier League title race.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, following a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan, Arteta may want to freshen up his selection.

Giving youngster Ethan Nwaneri is one option, while Gabriel Jesus may come back into the team.

Martin Odegaard is still not 100 percent fit, but Arsenal may risk him for the Chelsea game.

Their captain has not played since August, given he suffered an ankle injury on international duty.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArteta MikelNwaneri EthanGabriel JesusOdegaard MartinChelseaArsenal
Related Articles
Arteta gives vital update on Rice's broken toe ahead of Chelsea clash
Henry: It will be "extremely difficult" for Arsenal to win the league if they lose again
Martinelli: Arsenal must stick together