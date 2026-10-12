Arsenal lineup v Lille: Confirmed team news as Gunners make Champions League return

Arsenal restart their UEFA Champions League campaign on October 13th as Ligue 1 side Lille land at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners secured a 2-1 home win over Leeds United on their return to Premier League action - and this is Mikel Arteta's first home European game of 2026/27 - after winning 1-0 at Napoli in their opener last month.

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October is a crunch month for Arteta, with four games across all competitions, and the Spanish coach looks certain to rotate to keep his squad fresh.

Arsenal v Lille team news

Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa both completed 90 minutes against Leeds, despite being sent home from Thomas Tuchel's England camp due to injury.

Kai Havertz also started - after being released by Germany boss Jurgen Klopp as a precaution - but Viktor Gyokeres could get the nod to start.

Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes could also be drafted in, as the former works back up to full fitness, and latter came off the bench to bag the winner against Leeds.

Arsenal predicted line up v Lille

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori; Odegaard, Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze.

Arsenal v Lille kick off time

Kick off at the Emirates Stadium is set at 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Arsenal have never faced Lille before - but their last meeting with French opposition ended in defeat - after losing the 2025/26 final on penalties to PSG.