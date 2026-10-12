Jurrien Timber 'happy' to battle Ben White for Arsenal starting spot

Arsenal star Jurrien Timber is prepared to fight for his spot in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup in the coming weeks.

The Dutch international played a key role in Arsenal's run to the Premier League title at the back end of last season - with fellow right-back Ben White out injured - and Arteta has managed his minutes so far in 2026/27 as he regains full fitness following a summer injury.

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White has started five of Arsenal's six league games so far this season with Timber now facing a challenge to regain his spot, but he's not fazed by battling with White.

"We have multiple players in the same position who have been injured. That's just unlucky sometimes. I'm happy we're both back, and both fit.

"Ben is an amazing player. I think we make each other better, which is important to help the team go to a new level."

Arsenal restart their UEFA Champions League campaign at home to Lille on October 13th and Arteta could rotate to give Timber a first European appearance of 2026/27.