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Arteta reveals he completely destroyed his office on his day as Arsenal manager

Arteta reveals he completely destroyed his office in his day as Arsenal manager
Arteta reveals he completely destroyed his office in his day as Arsenal managerREUTERS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed he tore apart his office on his day in charge.

The Spaniard was appointed in December 2019, and he has since transformed Arsenal into an almost unstoppable force both defensively and offensively.

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Arteta won the FA Cup in 2020, returned Arsenal to the Champions League in 2023 and oversaw three consecutive second-place league finishes before helping the side to their first league title in over 20 years.

Having won the league, the focus shifts to defending the title and winning the Champions League this season, something the club have never done.

As ambitions rise, Arteta revealed this week that he did something unorthodox on his first day as he sent a message to his new squad.

"I just destroyed the office and put everything on the floor - the computers, the laptops, the cables. Then bring everybody in," he said. "I said, 'Listen, this is what I heard. I don’t know if it’s true. But from a lot of different people, the sentiment is that this is how they feel about working in the organisation. I'm here to help you enjoy your profession and your life and the passion that we all share. If you want me to help you to do that, you have two minutes to put this in order and at least to be ready to work together'. And I left.

"That could have been my managerial career because if that would have stayed the same way, I had no job anymore!

"I came back two minutes later and it was immaculate. Everyone was silent and had their eyes open and they were ready to listen. I said, 'This is just the start. It’s something that we have to be in daily. Whatever we want to accomplish, we’re going to have to do it together. I cannot do it by myself. The issue that we have is much deeper than that, but the opportunity is infinite'."

Arteta, 44, has become renowned for his unusual methods at Arsenal, such as hiring pickpockets, using a light bulb to explain his vision, signing a dog and playing You'll Never Walk Alone at training sessions before facing Liverpool.

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