Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains holding back Zirkzee
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Chelsea could sign Man Utd winger who looks to move away this summer

Arteta confirms return of Dutch star who could revive Arsenal form this weekend

Arteta confirms return of Dutch star who could revive Arsenal form this weekend
Arsenal confirms return of Dutch star who could revive his form this weekend
Arsenal confirms return of Dutch star who could revive his form this weekendAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the fitness of right-back Jurrien Timber for the new season. 

The right-back missed most of last term with a long-term injury, but is now back in action. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he may be eased back into the team, Arteta confirmed he is ready. 

He told reporters: “Jurrien will be in the squad tomorrow (against Wolves). Obviously he had a really tough period but he used it in a great way I think because he’s managed to get a lot of things done and improved in many areas except playing. He found it really helpful I think and now he’s ready and he has a chance.” 

On whether they are ready for the new season, he added: “We are really excited. We’ve been missing the competition for many weeks, it’s too long for us. We are so willing to start and so enthusiastic about it. We had a really challenging pre-season but we have managed to adapt and it was a great challenge for everyone to adapt with different groups, different stadiums, different conditions. We took it as an opportunity and a good challenge and the team has looked really sharp.” 

On what it will take to win the league, he finished: “Break more of those records again and earn more points because it won’t be enough. With the level that we are competing with, every season is getting harder. We are going to have to improve again for sure.” 

 

Mentions
Timber JurrienArsenalWolvesPremier League
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent Timber
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Timber setback
Wenger admits being in contact with Arsenal boss Arteta