Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent Timber

Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent Timber
Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent Timber
Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent TimberAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Jurrien Timber is fit after missing yesterday's preseason friendly against Lyon.

The defender was absent for the win, having suffered an injury setback last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Arteta said: "It's fine. He's been doing some individual work, that's clear now. So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction.

"So quite positive."

On fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury progress, Arteta added: "Yeah, I think it will take weeks on that one unfortunately.

"He's going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it's going to take a few weeks."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTimber JurrienTomiyasu TakehiroArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal's Tomiyasu hit with yet another injury blow that Arteta says is "unbelievable"
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Timber setback
Arsenal boss Arteta: Timber like a new signing