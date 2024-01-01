Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat over absent Timber

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Jurrien Timber is fit after missing yesterday's preseason friendly against Lyon.

The defender was absent for the win, having suffered an injury setback last week.

But Arteta said: "It's fine. He's been doing some individual work, that's clear now. So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction.

"So quite positive."

On fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury progress, Arteta added: "Yeah, I think it will take weeks on that one unfortunately.

"He's going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it's going to take a few weeks."