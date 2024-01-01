Arsenal boss Arteta admits Timber setback

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Jurrien Timber has suffered an injury setback.

Timber missed the preseason friendly win against Bayer Leverkusen with a foot injury.

Arteta said afterwards: “With Jurrien he had a little discomfort in his foot the last few days.

"After the amount of time he has been out, we did not want to take any risks with him.”

Timber missed much of last season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, on new signing Riccardo Calafiori, who also missed the game, Arteta added: "With regards to Riccardo, so much has happened to him in one week. He has come into a new environment, a completely different methodology, different training and we are managing him.

"We want to do it slowly, to get him in the best possible way. Hopefully on Sunday he will be available to play some minutes."