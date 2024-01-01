Wenger admits being in contact with Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has opened up about the club’s current manager.

Wenger has always been keeping an eye on his old club as they moved up the Premier League table in recent years.

While they have not won a trophy in a few seasons, Wenger is impressed by Arteta’s work and the fact they nearly pipped Manchester City to the Premier League title last term.

“I speak to Mikel sometimes,” Wenger stated to the Daily Mail about his former player in an interview at the Olympic Gala Of Champions.

“I believe in life, you have to do as well as you can and give it all when you are somewhere in a place and after, when it's finished, take a distance and let other people move.

“And that's what I do. And I think you want to leave the place well in a good position where you can do, continue to do well and do even better. And that's all you can do.”