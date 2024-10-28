Arteta confident Arsenal can get back into title battle after Liverpool draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to blame luck for his team dropping more points in the title race.

The Gunners twice took the lead against Liverpool at home, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Asked whether decisions and circumstances were going against his team this season, Arteta stated: “No. This is football. Circumstances are making us better. If we are able to be where we are and compete in the manner that we do. I see the team and I have no doubts.

“I think I told you three days before that we are going to be flying on Sunday and we started flying and were the better team by far. We needed to get the points today to make a reflection of where we are and where we want to be. We couldn’t do it but for sure we are there.”

On champions Manchester City already being five points ahead, he added: “You don’t want to be in that position. You want to be five points ahead but this is where we are.

“The team is alive, the team wants it. I feel it every single day. The players that cannot play, they are upset that they are not playing.

“The ones getting injured, the ones that are there they are in a good moment. Things will turn up and we are going to be in a better place. But we are certainly there.”