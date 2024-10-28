Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Odegaard: Arsenal players excited and ready for Liverpool
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ten Hag fumes as Man Utd defeated at West Ham: Unfair and unjust

Arteta confident Arsenal can get back into title battle after Liverpool draw

Ansser Sadiq
Arteta confident Arsenal can get back into title battle after Liverpool draw
Arteta confident Arsenal can get back into title battle after Liverpool drawAction Plus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to blame luck for his team dropping more points in the title race.

The Gunners twice took the lead against Liverpool at home, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked whether decisions and circumstances were going against his team this season, Arteta stated: “No. This is football. Circumstances are making us better. If we are able to be where we are and compete in the manner that we do. I see the team and I have no doubts. 

“I think I told you three days before that we are going to be flying on Sunday and we started flying and were the better team by far. We needed to get the points today to make a reflection of where we are and where we want to be. We couldn’t do it but for sure we are there.”

On champions Manchester City already being five points ahead, he added: “You don’t want to be in that position. You want to be five points ahead but this is where we are. 

“The team is alive, the team wants it. I feel it every single day. The players that cannot play, they are upset that they are not playing. 

“The ones getting injured, the ones that are there they are in a good moment. Things will turn up and we are going to be in a better place. But we are certainly there.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Konate commitment: Doing everything to be on pitch
Arsenal boss Arteta happy Merino scored in Liverpool draw
Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Salah for Arsenal draw: Why he's a top player