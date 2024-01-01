Tribal Football
Arteta: Arsenal can succeed with academy talent

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he remains committed to academy talent.

Emile Smith Rowe has been told to Fulham, with Eddie Nketiah and Charlie Patino also set to be moved on in the coming days.

But Arteta says: "I want to have a team that is half-academy and half-foreign… and win the Premier League and Champions League consistently. 

"To have it is possible. We can do that tomorrow. To achieve what? That is something different. I have a great example: Athletic Bilbao. What they have done with academy players and Basque players is remarkable.

"But can they win now every year La Liga and the Champions League? That is a different task."

