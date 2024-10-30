Arteta explains why Carabao Cup important for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has underlined the importance of the League Cup for his team.

The Gunners are set to take on Preston in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

While their main aim this season is to win the Premier League or Champions League, Arteta knows he needs to win a trophy soon.

He told reporters: “It’s important because it keeps everybody alive. It maintains the winning habit which is really important to show you care about every competition regardless of where you play.

“You have to compete for every match. You are in or you are out. The margins are so small and we’re going to face another tough opponent tomorrow.”

He added: “It is important. There are players who haven’t played that much. They will have their chance tomorrow that’s for sure. You have to earn the right to play and when you have that right you have to perform and you have to perform in a way to impact the game. That’s what we’re going to demand from everybody whether you’re young, experienced or have been playing regularly for us.”