Arteta admits set-pieces now crucial in Arsenal's attacking play

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits set-pieces are now a key part of their armoury.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 2-0 last night thanks to goals from corners through Jurrien Timber and William Saliba.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta later said: "We need that. I think we want to be very dangerous and very effective from every angle and every face of play. We worked on all of that.

"Today we couldn't score from open play like we did against West Ham, against Sporting, so the team really has belief that from every angle we have the mentality to threaten the opponent and to try to score. Today was two set pieces, we constantly have threatening corners.

"I think last year we scored the most goals in the history of this football club, not because only the set-pieces but because a lot of things that we have. We want to create individual moments, magic moments, a lot of players can create their own goals. We can create goals on short counters, long counters, against slow build-ups, when we have to have restarts and the opportunity to open the opposition. Every single phase of play, just maximise it and keep working on it, keep improving."

On winning corners as part of their approach, Arteta also stated: "We play with inverted wingers so they develop a lot as well a lot of times inside. There’s not a lot of space inside, so when they leave there’s a lot of space for the full-back, and for the six and for the nine and now you can go outside, so we need to look at every angle: what they do, where they can be weak, and where we can exploit the weakness of the opposition."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play