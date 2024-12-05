Arsenal midfielder Rice "buzzing" after victory over Man Utd

Arsenal star Declan Rice believes he has the same confidence as a forward recently.

The midfielder has been instrumental in the team’s set piece success in recent weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rice’s free kicks and corners were a huge menace, as they scored twice from such moments in a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Reflecting on his set pieces, he said: “There were a couple tonight that were really good. I think that every time I was going to take the corner, I knew it was going to be a good ball. In my head I was just thinking about putting it in the same spot and in the end with repetition, you end up scoring goals.

“This year has been my biggest output in terms of goals and assists throughout the year, so I’m really happy with that. It’s been a slow start to the season for me personally, I think off the back of a long Euros it’s taken a while for me to get going, but I think the last few weeks I’ve been feeling much better and back to my best.

“Tonight, I just had a different energy. I just wanted to do anything for the team to win and in the second half, I would have done anything tonight to get the three points. I’m buzzing.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play