Arteta hails Arsenal fans' role for victory over Man Utd

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted that he managed to get a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The 500th competitive men’s game at the Emirates Stadium was marked by a win over their most bitter rivals.

Arsenal went into half-time at 0-0 with a nervous stadium, but got all three points thanks to two set pieces deliveries in the second half.

“It’s good for everything that we can contribute to make this club bigger and better and more efficient - that’s what we are trying to do,” Arteta said post-match.

“It’s a very special night against an opponent with a lot of history.

“I think the team was excellent, the energy in the stadium was amazing, so I’m very happy to celebrate that day with a massive victory for us. A fourth win in a row in a really convincing way, scoring two goals and not conceding a goal with a lot of players that haven’t played that much, but showed me again and the team that they are ready when needed.”

