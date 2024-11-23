Arteta admits being involved in Arsenal search for Edu replacement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says work is underway to find a replacement for former technical director Edu.

Jason Ayto has currently stepped up to take on the role as a caretaker.

“Well, I can talk about what we are doing right now and I'm going to be very much involved in that process,” said Arteta about finding Edu's successor.

“Because we want to find the right person first of all and the right person has to be someone who is able to co-operate and make each other better and take us to a different level. That is the objective of it.

“Edu and I probably got a lot of the praise, but the work behind it is done by this guy and Jason has been phenomenal."

