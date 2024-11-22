Arteta happy to let Tierney leave Arsenal

Tribal Football
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is happy for Kieran Tierney to pursue options away from the club.

The Gunners are not going to hold onto Tierney as a squad option, as they want him to resurrect his career.

The defender has not played since he injured his hamstring on Scotland duty at Euro 2024.

Given his contract expires in 18 months, football.london states that an exit is the most likely option.

Arsenal would be happy to let him go on loan in the winter, as that would raise his value in the summer market.

Tierney did recently speak about his hope that he would get another Arsenal first team chance.

