Arsenal boss Arteta: The market is tricky

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered a reminder of the realities of buying players.

The Spaniard was asked about his team’s prospects for the transfer market this summer.

So far, the Gunners have only sealed a permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya, who was on loan last season.

"I think both ways. There are things that we have to improve, that's for sure and we are going to try to," Arteta told ESPN.

"But the market is tricky. We have been very aggressive, we are very determined and we have a clear idea obviously of what we want to do.

“It will come down to finding the right agreements at the right time."